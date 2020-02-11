Aguleri, Umuleri trade words over site of Police college

By Vincent Ujumadu

Two neighbouring communities of Aguleri and Umuleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State have been trading words over the ownership of the large parcel of land acquired by Nigeria Police Force for the building of the newly approved Police School of Finance and Administration in the area.

Following the approval of the institution, the Anambra State government donated a large expanse of land, which has already been fenced and a large gate mounted.

But there is tension in the two communities with both sides holding meetings to strategise on ways to handle the delicate matter to avoid a repeat of the Aguleri-Umuleri war of 1998 -1999 in which hundreds of people were killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed over land matter.

Last week, the people of Umuleri took to the major roads in the area with placards to protest the acquisition, alleging that they were sidelined in the processes that led to the state government’s donation of…