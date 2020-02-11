Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan meet at Presidential Villa

The First Lady Aisha Buhari, has met with her predecessor, Mrs Patience Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and shared experiences on issues relating to women’s development in the country.

Mrs Buhari disclosed this on Tuesday on her tweeter handle.

The first lady said, their discussion centred on issues affecting the growth and development of women in the country, especially girl-child education, women’s participation in politics at the local level.

“Yesterday, I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House.

“We discussed my efforts with regards to the greater involvement of women in politics and the participation of women at a lower level of governance.

”We also discussed girl-child education and her pet project “Women for Change,” she tweeted.

She expressed the need for spouses of Nigeria’s former leaders to always keep-in-touch and share experiences for the betterment of women and children in the society.

