Amotekun bill’ll become law on Feb 14 — Fayemi

…says outfit not targeted at Fulani herdsmen

…Recruitment of personnel is on-going —DAWN

…Ondo to begin this week

…We’re yet to recruit —Oyetola

By Dayo Johnson, Ola Ajayi, Rotimi Ojomoyela & Shina Abubakar

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, yesterday, disclosed that the proposed bill that would give legal backing to the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun will be signed into law on Friday, February 14 by the six south west state governors.

Fayemi, who made this disclosure in his office in Ado-Ekiti at the official presentation of the draft bill by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda noted that the South West Houses of Assembly had promised to give the bill accelerated passage.

This came as the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN confirmed that recruitment of personnel was on-going in some states of the zone.

It was also gathered that speakers of various Houses of Assembly…