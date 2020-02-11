APC crisis: Group commends Buhari over reconstitution of Akande-led reconciliation committee

A Political Pressure group under the aegis of Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reconstitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reconciliation committee headed by Chief Bisi Akande.

The commendation is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its enlarged meeting on Tuesday in Benin.

The commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Mr Damian Lawani, who read the communiqué said the reconstitution of the reconciliation committee would foster peace among APC members.

“It is hoped that this committee will bring back peace in APC and that the president should apply his leadership quality in the conduct of Edo governorship election,” it said .

The group commended Obaseki for repositioning the education, healthcare sector and human capacity building in the state.

The group also passed a vote of confidence in Obaseki and his deputy.

According to the group, the second term re-election bid of Obaseki…