Buhari is insensitive — Kukah fires

…As kidnapped Seminarian is buried

By Ibrahim Hassan

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Fr. Mathew Hassan Kukah, has expressed dismay over the spate of killings in Nigeria, saying President Muhammadu Buhari was insensitive.

“The President has displayed the greatest form of insensitivity in managing the affairs of the country,” he alleged.

Kukah, who spoke at yesterday’s burial of the seminarian killed kidnappers in Kaduna, said: ” Prior to the 2015 general election, the President had promised to rout out the dreaded Boko Haram, buy regrettably, Buhari has reneged on that promise today.

“In Buhari’s speech at the prestigious Policy Think Tank, Chatham House in London, just before the elections, he said , ‘I as a retired General and a former Head of State, have always known about our soldiers.

”They are capable and they are…