Burial: Do not taste the wrath of Biafra agitators, Group advises Police

…. Avoid bloodshed, OYC pleads with IPOB

Following the threat by Mr Ene Okon, Abia state Commissioner of Police, that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, should steer clear from the burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Tuesday warned Nigerian Police not to taste the wrath of the group.

Disclosing this in a statement jointly signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, the group advised security agencies to stay at least 1km away from the vicinity of Afaraukwu Community.

It said that it would not tolerate any form of intimidation, harassment, show of force, arrest and Killing of any Igbo man, under the guise of maintaining peace where there’s no crisis.

Read the statement in full:

“We wish to remind security agents that Igbo customs and traditions demand that certain positive rituals are carried out especially during burial rites of any Igbo paramount ruler, which does…