Farida Waziri sacked in national interest — JONATHAN

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday explained the reason former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mrs. Farida Waziri, was sacked, saying her removal was in national interest.

Jonathan in a statement signed by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, said: ‘’We read media reports credited to the former boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mrs. Farida Waziri, in which she claimed in her new book that she was removed from office by ex-President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, because of her probe of some oil racketeers.

‘’We thought we had dealt with this matter, after promptly debunking similar statements she made in the past. In 2017 when she claimed that she lost her job because she “refused to back down from the probe of one of the masterminds of the fuel subsidy scam”, we quickly refuted and clarified the claim for the records, and even challenged her to name the individual or company in…