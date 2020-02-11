FG seeks stronger economic ties

The Federal Government said that the forthcoming third UK-Nigeria Economic Development Forum (EDF) would foster economic ties and enhance

volume of trade and investment opportunities between both countries.

Amb. Marian Katagum, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while inaugurating the planning committee for the ministerial meeting of the third UK-Nigeria Economic Development Forum (EDF).

The third forum which is scheduled to hold in Nigeria in March 2020 will provide an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s expanding investment opportunities.

Katagum noted that the goal of the ministerial meeting was to address the challenges faced by both countries to remove critical market access barriers.

Katagum said that the UK and Nigeria had a long trade and investment relationship with a lot of potential to expand.

She, however, observed that there were a number of constraints from outside bothering on investment business environment, high…