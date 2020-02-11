Lagos begins training of 342 indigenous medic workers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has begun the training of 342 medical personnel as first-level emergency responders for communicable diseases like coronavirus in the 20 Local Governments Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed this on Monday while addressing newsmen in Alausa, Ikeja.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the training was a component of collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Health to contain the spread and possibility of entry into Nigeria of communicable diseases such as Coronavirus, Lassa fever and others.

According to him: “Following a directive issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, our team has immediately begun a monitoring visit to all councils to ascertain the level of preparedness of all the hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the state.”

Oke-Osanyintolu described coronavirus as a large family of viruses that are…