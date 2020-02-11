Lagos tourism, arts and culture commissioner visits EbonyLife place

… as partnership possibilities abound

By Juliet Ebirim

EbonyLife Place welcomed the new Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, pharmacist Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, on Thursday, February 6 2020.

Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Media, took the Tourism Commissioner and her team on a tour of EbonyLife Place, the first luxury lifestyle and entertainment resort in Sub Saharan Africa.

Nestled in Lagos, Nigeria, EbonyLife Place boasts five luxury cinema screens, three restaurants, exquisite event spaces and a boutique hotel.

During the tour, Commissioner Akinbile-Yussuf shared her aspirations and dreams for the ministry with a focus on tourism. Under the Lagos State administration, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is fully committed to making Lagos a destination as part of its ultimate goal of A GREATER LAGOS. Central to this under the Entertainment and Tourism Pillar is to make Lagos a top destination on the African continent to live, work and invest in.