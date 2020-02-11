Maikaba grants mathematical insight into title race



Mathematics’ is a popular cliché often chorused by followers of the round leather game; but to Abdu Maikaba, a Mathematician by training, there is plenty of mathematics in the game.

Not only does the Plateau United head coach fascinates one with his team’s easy-on-the-eye style of football, his sincerity and openness during press conferences endears him to pen pushers who get more than enough solutions to their curiosity.

Maikaba went all out to attack in Saturday’s game against Dakkada FC, starting strikers Tosin Omoyele and Ibrahim Mustapha together for the first time this season but his side had to settle for a 0-0 draw which saw them drop below Lobi Stars at the summit of the table.

Satisfaction in the point

For someone whose side could ultimately not get maximum points in spite of the well-worked out plan, Maikaba surprisingly expressed absolute satisfaction in the point secured by his side against Dakkada.

The former Akwa United coach was full of praises for his…