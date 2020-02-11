We don’t insist on what we want; we ask people what they want

Hon. Adesola Adebayo is the Ekiti State Commissioner for Works and Transport. In this chat with Vanguard in his office, he speaks on his job, the plans for Ekiti people in the area of infrastructure and the legacy he would like to leave behind. Excerpts:

The job

So far, so good but to be honest, it is very difficult. The Ministry of Works comprises of road construction, public buildings and general infrastructure. As we all know, it is very expensive to construct roads so it has been very difficult to achieve what we want but because we know the governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi is very eager to develop our state, so he is doing a lot of work to ensure we get the required funding to be able to carry out our mandate in the ministry.

Have you considered using alternative, cheaper and locally available materials to build roads? Do you have bitumen?

No, we don’t have bitumen. Ekiti is landlocked, no water, no bitumen, no oil. We only have land and human…