We’ve put measures in place to screen incoming passengers in airports

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Minister of Health, Mr. Osagie Ehanire says the federal government have put measures in place at the airports to screen all passengers traveling into the country to ensure that the Coronavirus does not spread into the country.

Ehanire stated this on Tuesday while declaring open the Primary Healthcare summit organized by the Kano State government.

The Minister assured Nigerians that everything is done to prevent the spread of the virus into the country.

According to him, “Presently the challenges that we are all bracing up for which the Federal Government has been very anxious to see put in place to make sure that the Coronavirus circulating does not enter this country. We have set up response at the airports to reassure the public that everything is been done to screen all incoming passengers and have the readiness to be able to diagnose if it comes in.

“The two cases that came into Nigeria suspected to be coronavirus have been tested…