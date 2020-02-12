CBN imposes forex restriction on milk importation

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has imposed foreign exchange, forex, restriction on the importation of milk into the country.

The apex bank exempted and approved six companies for the importation of milk and other dairy products.

They are: FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria; Chi Limited; TG Arla Dairy Products Limited; Promasidor Nigeria Limited; Nestle Nigeria Plc and Integrated Dairies Limited.

CBN said that the circular took immediate effect, adding, “all forms ‘M’ for the importation of milk and its derivatives by authorized dealers will only be allowed for the aforementioned companies.”

The bank, therefore, advised importers not on the list of companies cited in the circular to cancel all established Forms ‘M’ for the importation of milk and its derivatives for which shipment has not taken place.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji, yesterday.

According to the apex…