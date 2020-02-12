Customs, EFCC reinforce partnership

By Eguono Odjegba

CONTROLLERS, Port Harcourt Area 1 command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Comptroller Mohammed Boyi, has said that the partnership between the NCS and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has strengthened.

Boyi who played host to the Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the EFCC, Usman Imam, last week, noted that both organizations will continue to cooperate and achieve needed synergy through information sharing to boost operational efficiencies and optimize revenue generation drive of the federal government.

He added that the sustained cooperation would boost the 2020 revenue target of the Customs.

Boyi told Imam that although his Command was given a revenue target of N1.5trillion for 2020, it has challenged itself to hit N2trillion mark. He stated: “Last year, government gave us a revenue target of N1trillion. We delivered N1.3trillion. This year, N1.5trillion is the target. But instead of N1.5trillion the management said we…