For A Tormented Nation and A Besieged Faith is the title of a homily by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah at Good Shepherd Seminary, Kaduna, on Tuesday, during the funeral mass of a seminarian, Michael Nnamdi, who was murdered by kidnappers. It is reproduced here in full.

We have gathered around the remains of Michael in supplication but also as solemn witnesses to the penetrating darkness that hovers over our country. I have the rare honour of being considered the principal mourner in this ugly tragedy. It is not an honour that I am worthy of receiving. The honour belongs to God Almighty who created Michael and marked out this moment and pathway for him.

The greater honour goes to his immediate family whose devotion as Catholics laid the foundation for his faith and vocation. To his grandmother, Mrs. Eunice Nwokocha, a most simple, beautiful and devout Catholic woman whose devotion and dedication saw Michael and his…