How the world lit over 5,000 candles for seminarian murdered in Kaduna

No fewer than 5,741 candles were lit from South Africa to Afghanistan and the United States of America to Colombia, for a seminarian, Michael Nnamdi, who was murdered by kidnappers in Kaduna.

Speaking at the funeral mass for Michael, on Tuesday the at Good Shepherd Seminary, Kaduna, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah said immediately the date for the seminarian’s burial was approved, people from all over the world lit candles, making him ask “what message does God have for this country?”

He said Germany alone recorded 3,305 burning candles.

According to the Catholic Bishop, “the national and international reactions to the death of this young man have made me step back and ask what message God has for our country. Michael is the first Seminarian to carry the mark of this brutality and wickedness.

“Priests have died in the hands of these wicked human beings. Michael was only a Seminarian in his first year of training. I had seen him in his cassock which he wore in my…