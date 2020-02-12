IMO and other member states release advisories on novel Coronavirus

.

ON January 30, 2020, World Health Organozation, WHO, declared that the outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The latest situation report no 13 issued by WHO on 2 February 2020 states over 14,500 confirmed cases globally. The latest situation dashboard on the WHO website confirms that the virus has now spread to 23 other nations apart from China.

IMOhas released guidance for the maritime industry and has issued two circulars which are available in the attachments on the right. The information and guidance provided by IMO in circular no 4204 gives information and guidance based on recommendations developed by the WHO on the precautions to be taken to minimise risks to seafarers, passengers and others on board ships. IMO further recommends to follow the advice from WHO, International Maritime Health Association (IMHA) and USCG.

Following the declaration of PHEIC various member states have stepped…