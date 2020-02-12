Northern Elders Forum disagrees with Buhari on Ganduje, Emir Sanusi

…Accuses Buhari of not doing much to reconcile the duo

By Ibrahim Hassan

ELDERS from the North have disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on the raging feud between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi.

The elders said Buhari was complacent over the misunderstanding between the governor and the emir.

President Buhari had said he would not interfere in the face-off between both personalities.

However, the elders, under the aegis of Northern Elders Forum, NEF, were in Kano in efforts to resolve the dispute.

Speaking in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, Hausa Service monitored in Kaduna yesterday, spokesperson of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, observed that there were several ways of resolving the dispute but described as unfortunate President’s decision not to intervene in the face-off.

He said: “We, as elders from the North, were the first to be in Kano to find ways of resolving the…