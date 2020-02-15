Auno massacre:We regret returning Buhari to power — Borno residents lament

You’ve disappointed us, we don’t want you

Those responsible for this negligence must pay for it

Our heart bleeds, this is national embarrassment

Gov Zulum furious, says attack could have been prevented

By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

This occurred after the motorists conveying hundreds of passengers and goods worth billions of naira were prevented entry to the city at the final military checkpoint for failing to meet the 5pm stipulated time set by security operatives.

This is even as another latest Boko Haram attack took place on Monday night in Tungushe village which is located along Maiduguri-Monguno road. Another attack took place on Jiddari Polo general area of the metropolis on Wednesday evening few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari paid sympathy visit to the state. Fortunately, this time, troops were able to repel the attacks with casualties from the side of the terrorists alone.

Auno, located along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, is about 7 kilometers…