Fela and his white envelopeFela and his white envelope

By Emeka Obasi

Those who got really close to Afro beat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, say he was a bundle of wits and humour. Veteran journalist, Alhaji Usman Abudah, was once offered white envelope by the musician.

Abudah did a story on Fela after visiting him at his Agege Motor Road , Lagos abode. It turned out to be a hit. Trust the King of Kalakuta Republic, he invaded the reporter’s office.

Abudah tells the story. “I was reporting for Punch at the time. The News Editor, Tayo Kehinde, asked me to interview Fela. When I got to his place, the man kept me waiting for about an hour.

“Then he emerged wearing his customary pant. He recognized me as ‘Mid-West Hausa,’ the name he gave me in Benin despite my protest that I was not Hausa but a Muslim. We talked on a lot of issues.”

Before the Punch man left, Fela went to his room, brought a book written in French and handed over to him.

Abudah said: “The book was on Fela and I told him I did not need it since I could…