Utomi, Nwosu, others call for national dialogue

Professor Pat Utomi, a renowned economist and former presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called for a national dialogue on the political future of the country and its security challenges.

Utomi made the call in Abuja at a one-day strategic citizens’ conversation on the state of the nation, organised by Nigeria Patriots Renaissance Forum.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conversation was aimed at rigorously dealing with how Nigeria’s political structure has contributed to under-developing it.

The programme was also organised to fashion a way forward for a robust transformative process for national development and resurgence.

Utomi, while explaining the rationale behind his call for a national conversation, said the time had come for all hands to be on deck to make concerted efforts to fix the numerous problems confronting the country.

“As I go around Nigeria, I have found out that most Nigerians are in despair; they have even…