Victor Osimhen good for La Liga, says Mutiu Adepoju

Former Nigeria international and La Liga ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju is backing Victor Osimhen to a big hit in the Spanish top-flight.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations-winning midfielder, popularly known as Headmaster for his aerial prowess, also listed some of the attributes of the Lille striker that could help him succeed in Spain.

“Victor Osimhen is on the right track the way he’s playing even in the national team, he is really doing well. In no time he’s going to get to Spain and he’s going to play in La Liga,” Adepoju said.

“Tactically he is okay, technically he is very good and he has the ability and power of a good striker, so he’s going to play in La Liga very soon.”

Osimhen has been strongly linked with a move to La Liga in the summer, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla among his suitors.

“Where he’s going to go I don’t know, I know that there are some clubs that are looking for him.

“I believe if he…