Bayelsa: Sylva calls for calm, describes Supreme Court verdict as provocative

…Apologises to Buhari

By Michael Eboh

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Sunday, described the Supreme Court judgement that declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election as provocative, while he called on the people of the state to eschew violence and remain calm.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja, Sylva also apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari, for the disruption in his schedule, brought about by the verdict.

He said, “I want to use this moment to call on all the people of our dear state Bayelsa to kindly shun all acts of violence and lawlessness. Also of great importance to me is to extend my profound apology to our President, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, over the avoidable disruption to his busy schedule which was caused by the events of the moment.

“I am aware that Mr. President and his lovely wife H.E. Aisha Buhari had concluded arrangements to travel…