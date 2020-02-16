Demolition: Ugwuanyi should not be crucified

By Mazi Omife I. Omife

I was with some of my friends the other day at Obiagu where the issue of demolition of illegal structures by the Enugu Capital Territory Development came up. Some spoke against the government action, which they said was inhuman and insensitive to the current economic hardship facing the masses by destroying the means of livelihood of so many people. Others supported the government action on the grounds that that was the only way to bring discipline and order in Enugu metropolis.

My take on the matter was that in as much as the demolition exercise was bound to affect the means of livelihood of many people, in the long run, it was in the best interest of the greater majority of the citizens if we recognize that illegal structures pose many kinds of problems, both social and environmental, some of which can be dangerous to lives and property.

Take for instance, in the recent past, Enugu metropolis was not known for heavy flooding…