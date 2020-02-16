The escapist theory of humans going to live in Heaven (2)

BY TEACHER FRANKLIN

Desecration of the Earth

Job 20:27-28, Psalm 73:25, man in the quest for knowledge has rather gone off completely, and not even the advent of Christ has helped matters. Thus, Matthew 24:29-30, 26:63-64, Mark 14:16-62, Isaiah 7:6, Luke 21:25-28, John 14:1-4, Acts 1:9-11, Hebrew 9:27-28

Heaven of God’s above Heaven of God’s abode is so pure, clean and crystally glittering that the earth man who from after the fall as defined all of GOD’S and Jesus intervention plan, can approach God’s throne, not to talk of going there to live. Job 37:21, Psalm 24:3-4, it was not designed to accommodate man at any time.

Where then will man be in the end?

Even with the advent and teaching of Christ, man has not understood Him. The Psalmist says in chapter 37:11 that “But the meek shall inherit the earth. And shall delight themselves in the abundance of peace” and Jesus too in Matthew 5:5 said, “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.

These quotes…