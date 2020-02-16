Zulum visits Niger Republic, plans repatriation of 120,000 refugees

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has visited the Niger Republic to discuss modalities for safe and dignified repatriation of 120, 000 refugees.

Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Gusau said that the governor had on Saturday, visited Diffa District of Niger Republic and met with the refugees who fled their homes due to Boko Haram insurgents’ attack since 2014.

He said that the visit to Niger was to contribute in arranging modalities to fast-track safe and dignified return of the refugees for resettlement in Borno.

Gusau said that the governor held a similar meeting in the past weeks in Abuja with officials of the Federal Ministries of Foreign Affairs; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and the National Emergency Management Agency…