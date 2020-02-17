After Vanguard’s reports, Army rectifies soldiers’ salary discrepancies

…Faulty Implementation of IPPIS policy in payment of salaries, allowances causing disquiet in military – Investigation

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Barely days after Vanguard’s report published last week on the discrepancy in the salary paid soldiers in Nigerian Army, against that of airmen and ratings in the Airforce and Navy respectively, the soldiers, who petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to draw his attention to their plight, yesterday expressed delight that the issue had been resolved in their favour.

Letter to the President

The soldiers had in their petition to the President, stated: ‘’Good day sir, we humbly wish to request your attention to the discrepancy in our salary. Mr President, we the entire soldiers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are disappointed with the way we are treated among our fellow Armed Forces colleagues.

‘’We, the land Army do much of the job in and outside the country but receive peanut…