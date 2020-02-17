Coalition tasks Supreme Court to order rerun in Imo

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—A Coalition of human rights and pro-democracy groups, yesterday, called on the Supreme Court to order a rerun in Imo State, saying none of the governorship candidates met the required 25 percent of votes in two-thirds of the local governments in the state.

The Group, which comprises of Movement for the Advancement of Democracy in Nigeria; Cadrell Advocacy Centre; Youth Arise for Nigeria and Constitutional Rights Advocates Initiative said that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ought not to have declared the candidate of the PDP, Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo State, having failed to meet the requirements of section 179(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

Speaking during a press conference where they appealed to the Supreme Court to right the wrong, Executive Director of Cadrell Advocacy Centre, Evans Ufeli, said that the Supreme Court should honour the constitutional requirement by declaring a rerun election.

Ufeli said: “It would be…