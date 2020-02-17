Ekiti NBA advocates mandatory psychiatric test for operatives

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, yesterday, advocated a compulsory psychiatric test for the operatives of Ekiti State Security Network Agency called Amotekun.

The body said subjecting recruits to such exercise would inject sanity into the conduct and operations of the operatives.

NBA said the step became necessary as a result of alleged incessant misconduct of conventional security agencies, leading to brutality and unwarranted incarceration and killings of Nigerians.

The NBA Chairman, Ado Ekiti Branch, Mr Olakanmi Falade, in a statement, said he had suggested for the inclusion of mandatory psychiatric examination at the assembly’s public hearing held on Thursday, as part of the prerequisites for qualification for Amotekun operatives.

Falade said: “Under the interpretation of sections, arms should not mean firearms alone, it should also include axes, cutlasses even stick. That I think would have…