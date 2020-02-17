Experts push for collaboration to deepen Non-Interest Finance

A CROSS section of experts from Non-Interest Banks, Issuing Houses, Development Finance Institutions, Insurance Companies and Law Firms, among others, have agreed to work together to deliver big ticket Non-Interest Finance deals in the Nigerian market.

The decision was part of the key resolutions at the inaugural Non-Interest Finance Executive Forum hosted by the Sterling Alternative Finance Group in Lagos themed “Delivering large ticket and sophisticated deals through Non-Interest Finance.”

In his keynote address, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, observed that despite the huge potentials inherent in Non-Interest Banking, the Nigerian economy has yet to tap into it to fund its huge infrastructural deficits.

Suleiman who was represented by the bank’s Executive Director of Commercial Banking, Mr. Tunde Adeola, remarked that since the advent of alternative finance in Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria…