FG ready to collaborate with NDVC to actualise diaspora voting – Osinbajo

The Federal Government says it is ready to work closely with the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC) to actualise the participation of diasporas in the country’s elections.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said this in Abuja on Monday at a Stakeholders’ Workshop organised by the council, with a view to addressing the voting challenges faced by diasporas during elections.

The vice president, who was represented by Mr Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, said that the present administration had endorsed diaspora voting without any reservations.

“There is need for all stakeholders, who are desirous to participate in the elections to approach and work with the National Assembly to amend the constitution in order to accommodate those in diaspora to vote during our elections.

“This now goes to the legislature to make this a reality, namely: an amendment of the laws by the National Assembly so that those in the…