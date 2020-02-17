FG to replace ERGP with New Economic Plan in March

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government says it has concluded plans to inaugurate a committee for the new economic plan in March.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba disclosed this on Monday during a familiarisation visit of the Centre for Management Development, CMD office in Abuja.

He said that the new plan when inaugurated would improve economy, which his ministry has already started the development process.

According to him, the country requires the new economic blueprint giving that the winding down of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, (Government’s economic blueprint for 2017-2020) this year.

The ERGP has the broad objectives of restoring growth, investing in the people and building a globally competitive economy.

The plan was designed to address the country’s economic challenges and lays the foundation for economic diversification and growth.

‘‘The core vision of the plan is one of sustained, inclusive and…