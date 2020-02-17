Forensic science and the law

By Avril Eyewu – Edero

Forensic science is simply put as ‘the application of science to law’. This means that for forensic science to thrive it needs to work together with the law and for the law to truly work, it needs the application of Forensic science to guide judgment. The end goal is to seek justice by identifying the guilty and exonerating the innocent.

A forensic scientist’s job is to analyze forensic evidence such as DNA, Fingerprint, Document, hairs, teeth, mobile phones, etc, report the findings accurately and then present the evidence in court.

Basically, forensic science starts at the crime scene and ends in court. This makes it important that every step of the forensic process aligns and is guarded by the law.

With the high crime rate experienced in Nigeria, Forensic science would be a useful tool to assist the court. For example in a case of suspicious death, several forensic analysis such as toxicology (analysis of drugs and poison) can be carried out…