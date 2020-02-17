Gov. Masari cautions communities against reprisals

Gov. Aminiu Masari of Katsina State has cautioned communities in the state against taking the law into their hands, following insecurity challenges in the state.

Masari gave the advice in Malumfashi on Sunday during the distribution of empowerment materials donated by Sen. Bello Mandiya to some constituents in Funtua Senatorial District.

He said that the killing of 30 people in Tsanwa and Dankar villages of Batsari Local Governmental of the state was a reprisal by armed bandits from Zamfara forest.

The governor appealed to all communities not to resort to self help, but report suspicious persons to relevant authorities for prompt action.

“From our investigation the attack on the two communities where about 30 people were killed was a reprisal, because the people killed two Fulani herdsmen in that area.

“It is because the two villages killed the herdsmen, that was why the bandits came and launched the attack and killed the people in the villages.

“It is…