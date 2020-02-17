I ‘ll send 2020 budget proposal to Bayelsa Assembly soon — Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio – Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, says he will soon forward the 2020 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

Diri, made this known yesterday when he met with all the 24 members of the State House of Assembly.

The immediate past governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, had said he would not forward the appropriation bill as a mark of honour since a new government was coming in place.

“There is no time at all. We want to hit the ground running, hence this meeting with you all.

“Let me assure you that the document will come in no distant time. This is the synergy we need to ensure the development of the state, Diri stated.

He called for the co-operation and support of the lawmakers in the new order to meet the aspirations of the people.

“Let us join hands to build Bayelsa State. We must leave a legacy of development, love, and hope for our people.

“Our state is in dire need of…