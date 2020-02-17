Kwara Govt reaffirms commitment to independent Judiciary

The Kwara Government has reaffirmed its commitment to promote efficient and independent judiciary for effective service delivery.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stated this during the special valedictory court session held in honour of retiring President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, and the inauguration of the new Court of Appeal Complex, Ilorin Division, in Ilorin on Monday.

Abdulrazaq, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, described an efficient and autonomous judiciary as key to rule of law and good governance in the country besides providing refuge for aggrieved citizens.

AbdulRazaq acknowledged late former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mohammed Mustapha Akanbi’s contributions to the administration of justice as well as the expansion of the court of appeal which he said led to the establishment of Ilorin Division.

The governor also congratulated the retiring President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu…