World Bank to deliberate on Nigeria’s loan request tomorrow

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Abuja—Barring any change of plan, the World Bank will, tomorrow, deliberate on the loan request by Nigeria, said to be slightly above $1 billion.

Sources at the bank’s headquarters in Washington DC, United States of America, revealed that the Executive Board of the bank will determine whether to approve the loan or otherwise.

It was gathered that the original figure was about $1.8 billion but the $750 million that was meant for the Power Sector Reform (PSR) was dropped because the Federal Government did not give the needed green light for its inclusion in the current consideration.

Only two weeks ago, the federal government revealed that it was turning its attention towards China for the realisation of its External Borrowing Plan because some lending institutions, including the World Bank, were not forthcoming on the matter.

Specifically, appearing before the Senator Clifford Ordia-led Committee on Local and Foreign Debts on February 4,…