15 Osun monarchs demand Oluwo’s suspension

…Protesters flay Oluwo’s action

…Protest an attempt to silence me —Monarch

…Fight unfortunate — Osun govt

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—Fifteen members of Iwo Traditional Council, yesterday, demanded the suspension of the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale over what they described as an “unbecoming attitude of a monarch.”

This came on a day some residents of Ayedire, Olaoluwa and Iwo communities in Osun State, stormed the streets of Osogbo, to protest the alleged assault on the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, by the Oluwo of Iwo.

The state government also described the fisticuff between the two monarchs as unfortunate.

Also, the embattled traditional ruler faulted the protest against him, describing it as an attempt to silence him.

It was, however, gathered that the monarch had left the country in a bid to reduce attacks on his person.

But when contacted, his Media Aide, Alli Ibrahim, said Oluwo is in the…