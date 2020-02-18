Abba Kyari leads Buhari’s delegation to condole with State

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, yesterday led the delegation dispatched by President Muhammadu Buhari to extend heartfelt condolences to Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, over the recent killings by bandits.

The delegation was sent by the President to commiserate with the government and people of Katsina, and also get a full brief on the security situation in the state, and the attack that claimed many lives in Batsari Local Government Area at the weekend.

In a condolence message delivered by Kyari, the President commiserated with families of the 31 victims of the attack, praying that Almighty God will comfort all of them and grant the departed rest.

President Buhari according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu assured the state government and Emirate Council that his administration will do whatever it takes to rid the country of…