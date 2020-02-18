Amotekun serves as response to South west call on security challenges ― Gbenga Daniel

By Adeola Badru

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has thrown his weight behind the Western Nigeria Security Network initiative codenamed: ‘Operation Amotekun’ which was unanimously launched by the six governors of the southwest region.

He made this known on Tuesday, while on a courtesy call to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in his office.

The former governor described Operation Amotekun as the response of the people of the southwest region to the current security challenges bedevilling the country, ranging from insurgency, banditry, kidnappings and farmers-herders clashes.

His words: “Amotekun is the response of our people in the southwest to the various security challenges that we do have nationwide.”

“When you look at what has happened and what is happening, the experiences of our people, I think this security outfit called Amotekun is required.

“As a matter of fact, it should have happened years back. I am happy that this initiative has…