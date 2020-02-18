Anglican Communion says Nigeria at crossroads, reverse gear

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Diocese of Ogbaru, Anambra State, on Monday, described Nigeria as a country at a crossroads and in a reverse gear without a steering.

Addressing newsmen at the Basilica of St. James Cathedral, Atani, Ogbaru Local Government, the Bishop, Diocese of Ogbaru, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, said what Nigeria needed now was divine and international intervention to save it from collapse.

Bishop Amah, who expressed shock over the crumbling security situation in Nigeria, called on the Federal Government to listen to the cry of the masses by reshuffling the security apparatus in the country and make the necessary changes on the composition of service chiefs.

He said: “Nigeria, I must say, is gradually being consumed by insecurity. We are at a crossroads. Not just a crossroads, but a dark one, that is in a reverse gear without steering.

“We do not know who is leading us now. We are confused; that is where we are now.”

ALSO READ: