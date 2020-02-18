APC, PDP speak on Imo case adjourned till March 2nd

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday, aired their opinions regarding the adjournment of the supreme court review on the January 14, 2020 judgement till March 2nd, as requested by the PDP, to respond to motions that were served on them by the APC.

To this end, Vanguard called the APC and PDP, in Owerri, to have their reactions following the adjournment of the review case.

Recalled, the 14 January 2020, in the Supreme court judgement sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP, as governor of Imo and validated Hope Uzodinma, of the APC, as the legally elected governor of the state.

On the supreme court adjournment, according to the PDP, publicity Secretary, Damian Opara, he said: “APC and Senator Hope Uzodinma, filled a motion that was served on the applicants.

“Normally, when you filed such motion they need time to study and respond to it. How can somebody say that they were not prepared in a matter they…