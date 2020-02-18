Eko Atlantic secures first IFC EDGE certification

By Chris Ochayi

As the roles of resource efficiency and sustainability become more apparent in preserving our planet, Eko Atlantic City has secured its first ever EDGE certification from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

The certification was awarded to Alpha1 Towers, Eko Atlantic City’s pioneer office building completed in 2016, following its fulfilment of IFC’s criteria to reach the minimum standard of using 20% less resource intensity in energy, water, and embodied energy in materials.

EDGE certification has become a worldwide trend with nearly 9 million square meters of floor space certified to date. The estimated energy savings are over 360,000 MWh per year, with over 9.5 million m3 of water per year and over 206,000 tCO2 of carbon dioxide per year, among other benefits.

Ronald Chagoury, Jr, Vice Chairman, South Energyx Nigeria Ltd, who are the city planners and developers of Eko Atlantic, said, “At Eko Atlantic, we are…