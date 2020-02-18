Expert tasks ex-Presidents on New Nigeria

As the security situation in the country continues to degenerate, a security expert and chief executive, Scutarii Advisory, Mr Hilly Cookey-Gam has urged ex-Nigerian leaders to chart ways for a new nation, devoid of rising insecurity threats and social disorder.

Cookey-Gam, who underscored the importance of a properly-structured and cohesive nation, laced with genuine national interest, noted that the growing insecurity in the country has brought to the fore, urgent need for an advanced form of statecraft, hence past and present leaders were expected to champion the course for a greater nation.

Noting the emergence of Amotekun, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, and other agitations, he disclosed that a new national security strategy has been formulated to check significant threats such as terrorism, illegal oil-bunkering, crude oil theft as well as illegal fishing.

Other threats, according to him, include kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed robbery, cyber-crime and…