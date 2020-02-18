Expert worries over high rate of HBP, diabetes among market women

By Chioma Obinna

It was a shocking revelation last week when 90 per cent of over 1000 market women in Lagos was diagnosed with High Blood Pressure. None of the women knew they were hypertensive.

The revelation came to light during a four-day community free medical screening for hypertension and blood sugar/diabetes organised by Amal Outreach for over 1,000 market women in Lagos Island West, particularly those in Oke-Arin; Olowogbowo and Balogun axis.

Dr. Kofoworola Sadiq, a medical practitioner who attended to the market women from the Paediatric Department, Mother and Child Centre, Eti Osa, Lagos, noted that the majority of the people screened have HBP, with some in a pre-hypertensive state, and if neglected, could develop severe complications.

Sadiq said while about 90 per cent of the people screened have high blood pressure, a few have severe diabetes that requires urgent admission in the hospital to avoid any grave complications.

“About 90 per cent of them have high…