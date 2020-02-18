FG pledges to support surgeons to enhance service delivery

The Federal Government on Monday said it would continue to support surgeons to boost their key role in quality healthcare delivery.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who made the pledge in Abuja, at the 60th Annual Meeting and Scientific Conference of West African College of Surgeons (WACS) and Scientists, also commended surgeons’ exemplary commitment to duty over the years.

Represented by the Minister of State for Health, Mr Olorunnibe Mamora, the President said that the implementation of the residency training Act of 2017 had helped the surgical college to improve in its training viability.

He said that WACS had excelled in the last six decade of its existence in its primary responsibility of training specialists.

“The college has excelled in the last six decades; this has reduced mortality ratio, particularly the maternal/child ratio.

“The implementation of the residency training Act of 2017, which was signed into law in June 2018, is significant…