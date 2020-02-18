Finance Act will lift insurance sector’s contribution to GDP — NIA boss

By Cynthia Alo

Director General of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, has said that the new Finance Act 2020 will improve the insurance industry contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, in Nigeria.

Insurance industry contribution to the GDP currently stands at 0.32 percent.

Ilori stated: “The Act would promote reform of tax laws to align with global best practice and it is expected that it will enhance the industry contribution to GDP and encourage investors whilst entrenching Ease of Doing Business. This will help the insurance business to thrive and attain its full potentials”.

Ilori, who commended President Buhari for the speedy assent to the new Finance Act, said the move would usher in a new lease of life in insurance companies.

In a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, Human Resources & Administration, Mr. Davis Iyasere, Ilori said that insurance companies had endured years of excruciating tax burden…