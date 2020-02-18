FRSC launches magazine in Anambra to educate road users on safety

A magazine, “Safety Focus”, aims at educating road users on safety measures to reduce avoidable road accidents in Anambra, was on Tuesday launched by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that launch of the magazine was part of the activities by Anambra Command of FRSC to mark the 32nd anniversary of the corps.

The Anambra Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, said in Awka that about 90 percent of passengers and freights were transported by roads due to absence of fully functioning railways and water transportation system.

According to him, this has put high pressure on roads leading to high incidences of motor vehicle collisions and crashes.

“The too many avoidable deaths and injuries due to road crashes in Nigeria today can no longer be accepted as part of our destiny.

“These crashes are as a result of human error due to faulty decisions and actions of the drivers.