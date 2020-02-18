LPG penetration to hit 10 million cylinders yearly —NLPGA President

The President, Nigeria LPG Association (NLPGA), Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, has disclosed that LPG penetration will increase from the current 7.5 million cylinders to 10 million cylinders yearly in line with the Federal Government’s LPG penetration initiatives.

Speaking at a recent stakeholder engagement between the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Executive Committee of NLPGA at the DPR head office in Lagos, Yakubu thanked the DPR for collaborating with the association over the years.

He observed that a lot of progress has been made in the LPG sector while advocating for new growth opportunities, which will explore LPG for transport and industrial applications.

The NLPGA President reassured DPR of the association’s commitment towards achieving government’s plans in the sector, such as the promotion of legislation and policy programs that set timelines for the transition of domestic fuels, including kerosene to LPG at all levels.

He also observed that, in the last…